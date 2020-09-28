Mariah Carey's Fans Want Her To Release Her Secret 'alternative' Album; Read Here

Pop singer Mariah Carey will soon be releasing her personal memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. This upcoming book is set to hit shelves on September 29, 2020, which is why Mariah Carey is busy promoting the memoir on her social media pages. Just a day ago, on September 27, Mariah Carey shared an unseen preview from her memoir. She also revealed that she had once created an entire 'alternative' album just "for laughs". Fans now want the singer to release this secret album.

Mariah Carey reveals existence of a secret album, fans demand an official release

Also Read | Mariah Carey Sends In Best Wishes For Dan Levy After His Emmy Win; Latter Pours In Love

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

Above is Mariah Carey's latest tweet on her Twitter page. The singer shared a snippet from her upcoming memoir with a never before heard track playing in the background. In the caption for the video, Mariah Carey revealed that she had made an alternative album while she was still working on Daydream.

The singer added that she had made the album "just for laughs". While the album was not a serious creation, Mariah Carey revealed that it helped her get through some dark days. She even wrote about the album in her new book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The entire preview she shared was actually a snip from her memoir that discussed the making of her secret alternative album.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Opens Up About Family Background, Children With Oprah Winfrey In An Interview

Mariah Carey also shouted out her friend Clarissa, who performed with Mariah as a hidden layer. As soon as Mariah shared this post online, fans started asking her to release the secret album. Many fans wanted to hear Mariah's take on the 'alternative rock' genre. Others praised her for her musical talents and ability to adapt to any genre of music.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Makes Serious Revelations In Her Memoir; Talks About Her Fling With Derek

Maybe you should release this alternative album too my kween we’d love to hear it pic.twitter.com/2Qi58MjulY — Hello. My name is... (@ears_w_feet) September 27, 2020

Is it in the vault somewhere? You're my all time fave singer, no one else comes close, even though alt/rock is my fave genre...so I know I'm not the only Lamb who would love to hear it someday! :) — Pablo (Setmeravelles) (@setmeravelles) September 27, 2020

hope we can hear some of it one day!!! your artistry is beyond 🤍 #TMOMC — there it is, pedrð (@pedroinhawaii) September 27, 2020

RELEASE IT OMG — Patrickᴺᴹ (@RHYTHMNATION93) September 27, 2020

YES QUEEN OF DOING EVERY GENRE OF MUSIC pic.twitter.com/3X617gPcLR — norris j. (@norrisj23) September 27, 2020

WHO DO YOU KNOW WITH MORE VERSATILITY!??!?!?!??!!??? I’ll wait🥱. — Stream Out Here On My Own NOW🦋✨ (@themusicboxxxx) September 27, 2020

Mariah Carey's upcoming book will reveal details about her childhood, love life, and career highlights. The singer even featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show to promote her memoir. During the episode, Mariah discussed her childhood and how she felt about her fans and children. Mariah revealed that she was bullied during her school days for having light-coloured hair. Moreover, She also talked about the unconditional love she felt for her kids.

Also Read | Mariah Carey Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Iconic Drama 'Mean Girls' Sequel

[Promo source: Mariah Carey Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.