Mariah Carey's Ex-husband Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Welcome Their Newborn Girl

One of the famous American rappers and TV hosts, Nick Cannon got married to Mariah Carey a long time ago and as they got separated in 2016, Nick began dating Brittany Bell. Recently, they became parents to a newly born baby girl. Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon’s baby was born a couple of days ago and they made this announcement through their social media handle. Have a look at Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon’s kids’ pictures shared on Instagram.

Mariah Carey’s ex becomes a father again

As Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell become parents again, they couldn’t keep calm and shared some of the most adorable glimpses of their happy family. Brittany Bell recently gave birth to a cute baby girl and posted these lovely pictures in which Nick Cannon’s kids along with Brittany Bell can be seen covered up in Christmas attire. In the first picture, Mariah Carey’s ex-husband can be seen in a Santa Claus costume while Brittany can be seen in a red and black checkered shirt holding their baby girl in her arms. One of Nick Cannon’s kids can also be seen in the photo hugging her mother. In the second one, Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell can be seen together holding their baby girl. The next two pictures depict the unconditional love of Nick Cannon for his daughter.

In the caption, Brittany Bell shared a heartfelt message that stated how it was the best gift ever they had been surprised with. She mentioned how their powerful queen Cannon came this week at the perfect timing for Christmas. She also added how she had so much to share but all she could say that Nick was her rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. Bell then stated how the entire process was nothing but powerful and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

The moment she made this announcement through her social media, several celebrity artists took to Instagram to congratulate her and Nick Cannon and mentioned how happy they were to hear this amazing news. Some of them also added how they couldn’t wait further to meet their cute baby girl. Have a look at some of the comments by some popular celebrities.

Image Source- Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon Instagram

