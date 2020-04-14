Mariah Carey Donates Funds To Hospitals To Thank Frontline Workers & Medical Students

Mariah Carey thanked the front line workers as well as the young medical students who graduated early to help combat COVID-19. She shared a video of her on social media and stated that she has made a donation to two hospitals in New York to express her gratitude. The singer has been very active on her social media and has been talking about how one could help in reducing the spread of Coronavirus by just staying indoors.

Mariah Carey donates for Coronavirus relief

In the recently shared video, she thanked the frontline workers and spoke about what she is grateful for. Mariah Carey began the video by saying that like most New Yorkers, she too just got back from clapping for the frontline workers and the medical staff. She then stated that they are incredible and that she is grateful for all their help.

Mariah Carey also spoke about thanking the young students who just graduated or who graduated early to help combat COVID-19. She even urged her fans to donate to the hospitals if they could. The singer stated that no help is big or small and that one should defiantly consider donating.

While sharing the post on Instagram, she shared a few lines from her video.

She wrote, ‘Standing with my fellow New Yorkers today by donating to @nyphospital and @columbiamed to express our immeasurable gratitude for our local heroes on the frontlines. Join us in thanking these workers - give a shout out a frontliner in your life! Today, I am thanking the recently graduated medical students who have stepped up to help in fighting this pandemic. If you’re able, please consider giving - every little bit helps.’ (sic)

While Mariah Carey has been asking her fans to stay indoors, she mentioned that she has been homebound as well. She stated that she is staying indoor for her loved ones and for those in the frontline. Since then she has been sharing videos of her singing a few paragraphs from her songs while being homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

