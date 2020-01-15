Dhanush’s Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind; Check It Out

Dhanush is one of the leading actors from the South Indian film industry. In addition to being a successful actor, Dhanush is also a producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer. He predominantly works in the Tamil film industry.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar To Feature In Sara Ali Khan's Next With Dhanush: Reports

Dhanush’s net worth

Reportedly, as of 2019, Dhanush has a net worth of ₹20 million. There have been several reports that suggest that Dhanush gets paid ₹10-₹15 crores per film that he is a part of. Additionally, besides his income from acting, Dhanush also earns from his musical ventures as well. He also owns a large collection of luxurious cars including Audi, Jaguar, Bently, Rolls Royce and a Harley Davidson.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Peppy Number 'Jigidi Killaadi' From 'Pattas' Is Out, Watch Video

Dhanush debuted into the film industry with his father, Kasthuri Raja’s 2002 coming of age film Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film opened many doors for Dhanush as it was a huge hit at the box office. The Tamil audience welcomed Dhanush with open arms after they saw him in the film.

ALSO READ | Dhanush Seen At The Sets Of 'Pattas' Which Is Slated To Hit The Cinemas On Jan 25

He then went on to act in his brother, Selvaraghavan’s 2003 thriller film, Kaadhal Kondein. The role won him critical acclaim. Kaadhal Kondein is considered to be the breakthrough performance in Dhanush's career graph.

Dhanush even won the Best Actor for his performance in the critically acclaimed 2011 thriller, Aadukalam. However, it was in 2012 when Dhanush earned the attention of the global audience. His song, Why This Kolaveri Di went on to become the most searched YouTube video in India and an internet phenomenon across Asia at the time. Dhanush sang the song for his 2012 psychological thriller, 3.

ALSO READ | Asuran And Other Benchmark Performances Of 'Kolaveri Di' Singer Dhanush In Kollywood

Dhanush was last seen in Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota. He will be next seen in R. S. Durai Senthilkumar’s upcoming sports drama, Pattas. The film is scheduled to release on January 16, 2020. He will also be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s action flick, Suruli. Dhanush is currently filming for the same.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth And Raanjhana Fame Dhanush To Team Up For Their Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.