Did You Know 'American Gods' Author Neil Gaiman Had A Cameo In 'Lucifer'?

After the urban fantasy television series Lucifer Season 5 part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, Netflix finally announced not only a part two of Season 5 but also made a huge revelation of renewing the series for Season 6. The Tom Ellis starrer is based on DC Comics' character which is taken from the comic book series The Sandman, written by Neil Gaiman. However, did you know Lucifer met his creator, quite literally, as Neil had a cameo in Season 3?

Know about Neil Gaiman's cameo in 'Lucifer'

In 2018, Neil Gaiman made a brief cameo in one of the bonus episodes of Lucifer Season 3. While Neil didn't physically make a cameo in the bonus episode, he lent his voice for the voiceover of God. The voice of God in that episode was provided by Gaiman, whose version of Lucifer in Sandman provided the basis for the show. The bonus show was titled 'Once Upon a Time' and marked the 23rd episode of the third season of Lucifer.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, back in 2018, executive producer Joe Henderson opened up about the decision of approaching Gaiman to lend his voice for the God's voiceover. He revealed that he grew up on Sandman so because of the show he got the opportunity to mail the author once or twice a year. He added that when he pitched the idea of Once Upon a Time, he had it in mind that the narrator would be Neil Gaiman. He also shared that he loved his audiobooks and during the time they were developing the episode, he had Gaiman's voice in his mind.

Meanwhile, the makers of Lucifer treated ardent fans with not one but two good news. Netflix recently released Lucifer Season 5's part one, which has now hiked the excitement for part two among the masses. In addition to that, the streamer also renewed the Tom Kapinos series for a sixth season as well. However, there's no update on when Lucifer's shoot will resume after it was halted in March due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Neil Gaiman Instagram and Lucifer Twitter)

