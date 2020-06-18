Brad Pitt-produced Running With Scissors: Annette Bening Was Not The First Choice

Brad Pitt produced Running with Scissors in 2003. It stars Joseph Cross, Annette Bening, Joseph Fiennes, Brian Cox, Evan Rachel Wood, Jill Clayburgh, Alec Baldwin, and Gwyneth Paltrow in prominent roles. Written and directed by Ryan Murphy, the 2006 comedy-drama movie is an adaptation of Augusten Burroughs’ 2002 memoir of the same name. Co-produced by Brad Pitt, Running with Scissors is the semi-autobiographical account of the author’s childhood.

The movie revolves around the life of teenager Augusten, who lives with his alcoholic father and mentally sick mother. The boy faces several challenges during his childhood days. Augusten’s life takes an unexpected turn with his mother gives him away to her unorthodox therapist, Dr Finch. The teen becomes a member of the doctor’s unusual family. Running with Scissors opened with mixed or average critical response. But it went on to garner various awards and accolades for the performances of the actors. So, we have mentioned some of the rarely known facts about the Ryan Murphy directorial. Read ahead.

Running with Scissors: Interesting facts

An adaptation of the Telepopmusic’s Another Day was an underlying theme that recurred various times throughout the movie.

In a mid-credits description, Dr Finch lost his license for insurance fraud and passed away in 2000. Agnes went to work in a nursing home, Natalie earned a degree in Psychology, older daughter Hope worked with her father until his demise. Moreover, Norman established contact with Augusten before he died in 2005, Deirdre remained estranged from her son, and he never heard from Neil again. In the end, the author was visible on-screen alongside Joseph Cross, who portrayed Augusten Burroughs.

Earlier, Julianne Moore was about to play the role of Augusten Burroughs’ mother, Deirdre Burroughs. But Annette Bening played the character.

After watching the film, fans pointed out a continuity mistake from Brad Pitt's Running with Scissors. In the scene, when the hole in the ceiling gets larger and larger, one scene reverts to when it barely got any cavity.

There was also a factual error in Brad Pitt's Running with Scissors. It happens when Deirdre Burroughs takes her teenage son to her physician, Dr Finch’s home. The doctor’s wife Agnes is visible keenly watching the vampire soap opera Dark Shadows. However, the movie features 1978 and Dark Shadows ran on the television before that. It aired between 1966 and 1971.

