Brad Pitt-produced Running With Scissors: Annette Bening Was Not The First Choice

Brad Pitt produced Running with Scissors in 2003. It stars Joseph Cross, Annette Bening, Joseph Fiennes, Brian Cox, Evan Rachel Wood, Jill Clayburgh, Alec Baldwin, and Gwyneth Paltrow in prominent roles. Written and directed by Ryan Murphy, the 2006 comedy-drama movie is an adaptation of Augusten Burroughs’ 2002 memoir of the same name. Co-produced by Brad Pitt, Running with Scissors is the semi-autobiographical account of the author’s childhood.
The movie revolves around the life of teenager Augusten, who lives with his alcoholic father and mentally sick mother. The boy faces several challenges during his childhood days. Augusten’s life takes an unexpected turn with his mother gives him away to her unorthodox therapist, Dr Finch. The teen becomes a member of the doctor’s unusual family. Running with Scissors opened with mixed or average critical response. But it went on to garner various awards and accolades for the performances of the actors. So, we have mentioned some of the rarely known facts about the Ryan Murphy directorial. Read ahead.
