Mark Hamill 'can't Imagine' Returning As Luke Skywalker In 'Star Wars'

Mark Hamill received immense appreciation for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. He first played the character in 1977 and appeared for the last time in 2019. There were speculations that Hamill might appear as Luke Skywalker in upcoming films or series, but the actor said that he would not be returning. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill To Embrace His Dark Side In 'What We Do In The Shadows'

Mark Hamill is done playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars

In an interview with a daily, Mark Hamill was asked whether he would be seen again as Luke Skywalker. The actor said that he cannot imagine that now. The character had a beginning, middle, and end. Mark revealed that those films gave him far more than he ever expected when they started out, so it never even occurred to him. Hamill stated that his farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. He loves all those people and he certainly has affection for George Lucas (creator of Star Wars) and the character he created. He stated that he is full of gratitude for what it has given him and his career, but he does not want to be greedy. The actor mentioned that there are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them.

Also Read | Star Wars' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Back On Track At Disney+ With New Writer

Mark Hamill has appeared in six Star Wars films as Luke Skywalker. This includes the original and classic trilogy, Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). He was then seen in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which served as the final film in the Skywalker Saga.

Also Read | Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film With Krysty Wilson-Cairns As Co-writer

Besides films, Star Wars is expanding into series. The Mandalorian on Disney+ gained much attention from the audience. Mark Hamill, who has watched the series, talked about it. He thinks the makers have a wonderful advantage on The Mandalorian in that it is economical storytelling. They do not have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do. He said that it sort of gets back to the basics of George Lucas envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western. He stated that he is very impressed with it and to him, a very smart move on their part because you cannot keep trying to top. It is like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with The Mandalorian, they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. Hamill thinks it is excellent.

Also Read | Mark Hamill To Star In Netflix's Upcoming 'He-Man' Animated Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.