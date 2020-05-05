Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film With Krysty Wilson-Cairns As Co-writer

Star Wars is one of the most popular film franchise around the globe. It concluded its Skywalker Saga in 2019 with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now a new feature film is announced with Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi as director and co-writer. Read to know more.

Taika Waititi to direct new Star Wars film

May 4 is annually celebrated as Star Wars day. This year on the day, it was announced that a new Star Wars film will be releasing in theatres. It would be directed by Taika Waititi, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit (2019).

He would co-write the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Sam Mendes’ 1971 (2019) and won BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film for the same film. The release date of the movie is yet to revealed. Check out the announcement.

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away….



Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Taika Waititi entered the Star Wars universe as he helmed the finale episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. He even voiced the droid IG-11. Earlier, Disney announced three untitled Star Wars films date for December 2022, 2024 and 2026. However, it is unclear whether one of them would be Waititi’s film or it would be a separate project.

Taika Waititi has reportedly completed the shooting of his upcoming sports film Next Goal Wins. He is currently working on the script of his next project with Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder which is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Krysty Wilson-Cairns' next work is Last Night in Soho, which she has co-written with directed Edgar Wright.

Look Mum, I’m writing on a Star Wars. https://t.co/BoNm9xuLjl — Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) May 4, 2020

Along with the news of a feature film, it was announced that a new series is also in making. Emmy-nominated writer Lesly Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) is currently developing a fresh Star Wars untitled series for Disney+. Headland will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series. It is said to be a female-centric series that would take part in a different timeline than other Star Wars projects.

Another transmission, Emmy Award winner @LeslyeHeadland to write, produce, and serve as showrunner for new untitled Star Wars series in development for #DisneyPlus: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/NM8uIJBGez — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Beyond my wildest dreams!!! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/AQskJWZqkD — Leslye Headland (@LeslyeHeadland) May 4, 2020

