'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill To Embrace His Dark Side In 'What We Do In The Shadows'

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, recently joined the cast of What We Do In The Shadows. Recently, in an interview with a leading American magazine, Mark Hamill opened up about how playing the role of a vampire in the series has given him a feeling of honour. The audience will watch him on-screen in the episode slated to telecast on May 13, 2020. Read on to know details.

Mark Hamill's remark on playing the dark side

In the interview, Mark Hamill while talking about signing the TV adaption of the film What We Do In The Shadows, said that when he heard they were making a TV series, he kept his expectations low. Neither Taika nor Jemaine was joining the start cast of the show. But he heard they were wanted to do it, so he remained hopeful. Later, he stated that the entire cast is one of the best ensembles in television history.

Mentioning his expectation, Mark said that he expected the role to be like the next-door neighbour or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. But when he got to know that he will be playing a vampire, felt like a great honour to him. As the interview proceeded, Mark also talked about his co-star Berry, with whom he shot most of his scene.

Interestingly, Mark revealed that his son Nathan suggested him to watch the film What We Do In The Shadows. He further added that he had never heard of the film. But his son explained that it was about vampires, and that was very intrigued for him. After watching it, Hamill found it incredibly clever and compelling.

Hamill will essay an ancient vampire in Jemaine Clement's FX series What We Do in the Shadows. The episode titled On the Run, set to air May 13, 2020, will introduce a vengeful enemy from Laszlo's, played by Matt Berry, past who appears without warning to settle a personal debt. This causes him to flee his home and go into hiding. What We Do In The Shadows airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

