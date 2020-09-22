Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart Fight Each Other Over Tomatoes In A New Commercial | Watch

Uber Eats recently launched a new commercial for their brand which showcased actors Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart in it. While Mark Hamil plays his iconic role of Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars saga, fans see Patrick Stewart play the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from the Star Trek saga. The two actors then proceed to fight each other with a bat but with a fun twist. Take a look at the fun Uber Eats commercial and find out why the two stars are fighting over tomatoes.
So it’s come to this @sirpatstew... @ubereats #ad pic.twitter.com/YTT4nUFj8Q— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2020
In the commercial, fans see Mark Hamil mention that he is going to be eating a veg cheeseburger with no tomatoes. He is also in his Luke Skywalker character. He then proceeds to pronounce tomatoes the American way, saying 'Ta-may-toes'. Then fans see Patrick Stewart come into the video in his character as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. He mentions that he'll be eating cheese tortellini with tomatoes as well. But the actor pronounces tomatoes the English way, saying 'Ta-mah-toes'.
The advertisement then showcases that the two actors get their food via Uber Eats. Patrick Stewart mentions to Mark Hamill that his 'daddy' won't save him today. To which the actor responds that he is his own daddy now. This response gets the two actors confused. Both the actors are holding a bat in their hands as well.
Many fans loved the Uber Eats ad, most fans also added their own order in a fun response to the ad on Twitter. One fan mentioned - 'What what, how is this possible? Hamil and Stewart on earth at the same time? Mind is blown!how is this possible? Can you just this myth?' (sic). While another mentioned - 'You and Mark have the funniest commercial out. Love you both my brothers. I laugh every time I see it.' (sic). Take a look:
This is the closest thing we’ll ever get to Star Wars vs Star Trek... an UberEats commercial. About tomatoes.— Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0❓1 (@RawbertBeef) September 21, 2020
You and Mark have the funniest commercial out. Love you both my brothers. I laugh every time I see it.— Azrael The Servant (@IzraelThe) September 21, 2020
What what, how is this possible? Hamil and Stewart on earth at the same time? Mind blown!— Mark 🇨🇦 (@markg_117) September 21, 2020
@donttrythis how is this possible? Can you just this myth? pic.twitter.com/VX8kU9O4e6
Fried Rice, chicken, and Ice Tea with Pink Lemonade combination. No tomatoes pic.twitter.com/yicgC0bUOg— Charles "Chaplain" Ratcliff (@Charlesrat74) September 22, 2020
