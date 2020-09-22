Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart Fight Each Other Over Tomatoes In A New Commercial | Watch

Uber Eats recently launched a new commercial for their brand which showcased actors Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart in it. While Mark Hamil plays his iconic role of Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars saga, fans see Patrick Stewart play the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from the Star Trek saga. The two actors then proceed to fight each other with a bat but with a fun twist. Take a look at the fun Uber Eats commercial and find out why the two stars are fighting over tomatoes.

Uber Eats commercial with Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart

In the commercial, fans see Mark Hamil mention that he is going to be eating a veg cheeseburger with no tomatoes. He is also in his Luke Skywalker character. He then proceeds to pronounce tomatoes the American way, saying 'Ta-may-toes'. Then fans see Patrick Stewart come into the video in his character as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. He mentions that he'll be eating cheese tortellini with tomatoes as well. But the actor pronounces tomatoes the English way, saying 'Ta-mah-toes'.

The advertisement then showcases that the two actors get their food via Uber Eats. Patrick Stewart mentions to Mark Hamill that his 'daddy' won't save him today. To which the actor responds that he is his own daddy now. This response gets the two actors confused. Both the actors are holding a bat in their hands as well.

Many fans loved the Uber Eats ad, most fans also added their own order in a fun response to the ad on Twitter. One fan mentioned - 'What what, how is this possible? Hamil and Stewart on earth at the same time? Mind is blown!how is this possible? Can you just this myth?' (sic). While another mentioned - 'You and Mark have the funniest commercial out. Love you both my brothers. I laugh every time I see it.' (sic). Take a look:

This is the closest thing we’ll ever get to Star Wars vs Star Trek... an UberEats commercial. About tomatoes. — Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0❓1 (@RawbertBeef) September 21, 2020

You and Mark have the funniest commercial out. Love you both my brothers. I laugh every time I see it. — Azrael The Servant (@IzraelThe) September 21, 2020

What what, how is this possible? Hamil and Stewart on earth at the same time? Mind blown!



@donttrythis how is this possible? Can you just this myth? pic.twitter.com/VX8kU9O4e6 — Mark 🇨🇦 (@markg_117) September 21, 2020

Fried Rice, chicken, and Ice Tea with Pink Lemonade combination. No tomatoes pic.twitter.com/yicgC0bUOg — Charles "Chaplain" Ratcliff (@Charlesrat74) September 22, 2020

Star Trek and Star Wars are American franchises which present alternative storylines. While Star Trek debuted on television, Star Trek debuted on the big screen. The two separate sagas also have never had a crossover and the actors have also not ever been seen together. Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart coming together was a fun twist for fans.

Promo Pic Credit: Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill'S Instagram

