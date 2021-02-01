Mark Hamill Recalls Time He Held Hands Of Harrison Ford On 'Star Wars' Set, See Picture

Star Wars cast member and icon Mark Hamill took to Twitter in order to respond to a picture shared by an account dedicated to the sci-fi franchise. He gave the details and the background information in connection to the scene. The legendary actor responded to the media post by saying that the moment which was captured in the photo was the only time that he held the hand of Harrison Ford in Star Wars. Hamill additionally was seen sharing that the same was a creative decision of Ford so that the two Star Wars cast members can work with the late Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in perfect synchronicity. The image that consists a behind-the-scenes still of Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford in Star Wars and the response to the same by Hamill himself can be found below as well as on Mark Hamill's Twitter.

The Tweet and the response:

Harrison Ford and @HamillHimself behind the scenes of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/5vrKkcdLIj — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 31, 2021

It was Harrison's idea to hold hands so our movements would be consistent & Carrie's eye line would match up. Other than this moment, we hardly ever held hands. 👬#TrueStory https://t.co/kT7tdDjoAh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 1, 2021

Fast forward to today, the actor was seen in the digitally modified skin of Luke Skywalker once again in the Peyton Reed-directed The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode. For the same, the actor was seen expressing his gratitude towards the director for giving him the opportunity of revisiting his character one more time after many years. The tweet by Peyton Reed and the gratitude-filled reaction that it received from the Star Wars icon himself can be found below as well as on Mark Hamill's Twitter.

The Tweet:

Dear @HamillHimself,



When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me.



Some things never change.



It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on @themandalorian. Thank you. #MTFBWY pic.twitter.com/trJulIaEf6 — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 15, 2021

Dear @MrPeytonReed,



I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism.



Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say.#ThankYOU🙏 https://t.co/yNngOQdJRS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2021

