'The Mandalorian' Fans Rally Online For Casting Sebastian Stan As Young Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian fans, through an online campaign, have been requesting the makers to make The Falcon And The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan their next Luke Skywalker. For a little while now, the makers of the Jon Favreau-created show have been hinting at the arrival of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian. Ever since then, speculations have been made regarding the casting of Luke Skywalker. Some said that they would prefer a de-aged Mark Hamill, while some said that they would prefer any other actor, as it's time for new talent to shine. A section of the Twitterati, on the other hand, have already begun seeing Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker. The Twitter reactions and appeals that can be found below are in favour of casting Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

Tweets in favour of Sebastian Stan

I’d be down for seeing Sebastian Stan play a young Luke Skywalker. Would love to see a conversation between him and Ahsoka about Anakin. A great poster by @ryansmallman#StarWars #TheMandalorian #SebastianStanforLuke #SebastianStan #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/x4fNEcggG5 — Phil Edwards (@Live_for_Films) December 2, 2020

Rather than spending millions on an uncanny valley digital @HamillHimself for a possible Luke appearance in The Mandalorian, could they just cast Sebastian Stan instead?@Bosslogic #TheMandalorian #lukeskywalker #Grogu #SebastianStan pic.twitter.com/ba5ApKOuaS — David Hart (@David_JHart) November 27, 2020

About 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 finale (Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

In line with their reputation of evoking extreme reactions from the audience members, The Mandalorian makers dropped a surprise in the form of a young Luke Skywalker, who was a CGI version of Mark Hamill, in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. In the finale in question, legendary robot assistant R2D2 was seen alongside Hamill's Skywalker. The final few scenes of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale effectively served as an origin story of Skywalker's long-term relationship with Yoda.

