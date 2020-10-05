Mark Hamill Says 'No Thanks' To Fan Asking Him To Run For President, See Tweet

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was recently asked by a fan to run for the position of President of the United States of America. On October 3, the Twitter user posted, ''Well there you go again being a super nice guy... sure you can’t be tempted to run for president''. Replying to the fan's reaction, Mark Hamill took to his Twitter handle and retweeted the fan tweet saying, "Thanks, but NO THANKS!". Take a look at Mark Hamill's Twitter post.

Well there you go again being a super nice guy... sure you can’t be tempted to run for president — Robert (@RobertRobneal28) October 2, 2020

A Twitter user named Robert commented on Melissa Grace's post about Mark Hamill. The social media post featured Mark's philanthropic work. Replying to Mark Hamill's good work, the fan asked him to stand for the president's position, referring to his good work for needy people. Check out Mark Hamill's reply to the Twitter user.

Thanks, but NO THANKS! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 3, 2020

Other netizens also reacted to Mark Hamill being the president. One of the users tweeted, 'But if you were POTUS, I could listen to press conferences and State of the Unions without tearing my hair out!'. Take a look at the fan tweet.

But if you were POTUS, I could listen to press conferences and State of the Unions without tearing my hair out! 😜😛 — Elizabeth 🃏💜 (@SLegend55) October 3, 2020

Replying to Mark Hamill's tweet, another fan shared a photoshopped image of Mark standing for the position of U.S President. The image included Mark's picture and read as 'Mark Hamill 2020 A New Hope'. Sharing this picture on Twitter, Mark Hamill's fan wrote, 'I understand Mark, but you make a great leader in many other areas too'. Check out the tweet.

I understand Mark, but you make a great leader in many other areas too 😀💗❤️ pic.twitter.com/TsQ5jrRvXS — ✨🌟⭐️🤩 (@InLuvWithMarkH) October 3, 2020

On the professional front, Mark Hamill recently did an ad film with Patrick Stewart for Uber Eats. In this commercial, Hamil plays his iconic role of Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars saga, while fans see Patrick Stewart playing the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard from the Star Trek saga. Mark and Patrick then move on to fight each other with a bat but with a fun twisty banter. Take a look at the Uber Eats commercial and find out why the two stars are fighting over tomatoes.

On the work front, Mark Hamill is currently gearing up for his upcoming project Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The actor will lend his voice for the animated series' season 3. He also recently recorded an episode of Elena of Avalor. He also played Jim the vampire on What We Do in the Shadows.

