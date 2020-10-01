'Feeling Blessed': Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Reveal Baby's Name As Duo Welcomes Baby Girl

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed their first baby together and it's a girl. Announcing the exciting news, Usher took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the little munchkin's hand holding Usher's finger. 'We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl', the singer wrote in an Instagram post on September 30. Take a look at Usher and Jenn Goicoechea's baby girl's picture.

Usher & Jenn blessed with a baby girl

In his Instagram caption, the There Goes My Baby singer revealed his daughter's name. Usher and Jenn Goicoechea named their daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond. He also added that he has been listening to Stevie Wonder's song Isn’t She Lovely on repeat. Usher wrote, 'We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat â¤ï¸ â¤ï¸ â¤ï¸'.

Fans shower blessings on Usher & Jenn's baby

Several fans and netizens congratulated the couple. Many celebrities and popular personalities also dropped comments on Usher's Instagram post. Celebs like Alicia Keys, Justin Timberlake, Diplo, John Legend, Jessica Fyre and many others reacted in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, 'and now the cycle is complete. Your life will be forever changed as Daddy to that little girl. Keep her close in the shelter of your love and always, always carry her in your heart. Congrats to you and Boogs', while another added, 'That's going to be one spoiled princess.. congrats â¤ï¸ I hope to see your show in Vegas!'. A fan comment read as 'Awwwww so adorable, congratulations to you both , beautiful name for your beautiful baby girl'. Check out some more reactions below:

Image Credits - Usher Instagram Comment Section

A year ago in October, Usher and Jenn had first sparked rumours about their romance. The couple was seen together backstage at the Hollywood Bowl concert. As mentioned by Cheatsheet, Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were again spotted together in December at “P. Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday at his Holmby Hills mansion. In early 2020, the pair also attended several A-list award shows and events together as well.

