Mark Hamill's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off Luke Skywalker Of 'Star Wars' Is

Mark Hamill kick-started his career by appearing in the sitcom, The Texas Wheelers. He was then roped in for a couple of television films like The City and others. He has now become a social sensation as his character, Luke Skywalker, son of the infamous Sith Lord, Darth Vader, in the Star Wars film series hit the bullseye. The actor recently hit the headlines as he collaborated with Patrick Stewart for a commercial. Here's a look at Mark Hamill's net worth.

Mark Hamill's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Hamill's net worth is Rs 134 crore ($18 Million). Mark Hamill's net worth is apprehensive of his appearances in films and various brand endorsements. The actor has bagged several laurels in his illustrative career.

As per the report of Money Check, Mark Hamill has bagged five Behind the Voice Actor Awards for various productions, including Regular Show: The Movie, Star Wars: Clone Wars and others. He has also been the recipient of the NAVGTR Awards and BAFTA Awards.

The report also added that most of Mark's money was accrued as a result of the Star Wars movies that he appeared in, which included, New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi.

Mark Hamill in Uber Eats commercial

Mark Hamill and Star Trek's Patrick Stewart teamed up for a new advertisement for Uber Eats. Sharing a glimpse of the same, on September 21, Mark tweeted, "So @SirPatStew and I finally did it. Our @UberEats ad is out tomorrow. Here’s something while you wait." In the video, the two actors were seen debating on how the word tomato is pronounced. While Mark Hamill had a different way to pronounce it, Patrick was simultaneously adamant about his pronunciation. In another clip, the duo reveals what they will have for dinner. Both the stars have rods in their hands, as they indulge in an argument.

