Atlee's Massive Net Worth As The 'Bigil' Director Rings In His 34th Birthday; Read

Atlee Kumar, popularly known as Atlee, is known for his commendable direction in the Tamil film industry. Atlee began his career as an assistant director to Shankar for the films Enthiran and Nanban. After which, in 2013, Atlee debuted as a director in the industry. His film Raja Rani starring Arya, Jai, Nayantara was well-received by fans. On his birthday, here's a look at Atlee's net worth.

Atlee's net worth

As per the report of Wikibiopic.com, Atlee's net worth is approximately a million-dollar, Rs 7 crore. Atlee's income is contributed to by his direction. The success of Raja Rani was such, that he was awarded the Vijay Award for Best Debut Director. Atlee then helmed and wrote another film titled Theri. The movie was again a hit and it reportedly churned massive numbers on its opening weekend. Theri stars Vijay and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles.

Once again starring Vijay and Samantha, Atlee helmed the movie, Mersal, in 2017. The movie also features Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Surya in pivotal roles. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman. Mersal garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It also became Vijay's second-highest-grossing film in his career.

Atlee's career

In 2019, Atlee's sports action drama Bigil, produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment, starred Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Amritha Aiyer along with others. The film entails the story of how Vijay at first as Michael Rayappan; a football player, gives up on his passion due to the violence that surrounds his life. He then comes back as Rayappan; a coach, who fosters all the players in the women's football team to not lose hope.

Also Read | Cardi B's net worth 2020: Check out how well-off the 'Wap' singer is

In April 2020, Atlee unveiled the official trailer of Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in the lead. The trailer looked like a supernatural suspense thriller with a strong and raw storyline. The release date of the film is not announced yet.

Also Read | Priya Anand's net worth as 'Raajakumara' actor rings in her 34th birthday; read

Also Read | Meena's career net worth as she celebrates her birthday & starts shooting for 'Drishyam 2'

As Atlee celebrates his 34th birthday on September 21, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted, "Happy to release this b'day CDP for The Man Of Dedication & The Hattrick Blockbuster FilmMaker Atlee and Wishing the happiest birthday to the dearest director." Fans also extended their wishes to him. Check out some tweets below.

Happy to release this b'day CDP for The Man Of Dedication & The Hattrick Blockbuster FilmMaker @Atlee_dir and Wishing the happiest birthday to the dearest director🎂



Design by : @shynu_mash#HappyBirthdayAtlee #HBDAtlee pic.twitter.com/V8PoFcsVoH — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 21, 2020

Also Read | 'Dolly Kitty....' cast's net worth proves that their 'Sitare' are indeed 'Chamakte'; read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.