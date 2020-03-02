Mark Ruffalo Believes 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho Is A Perfect Fit For Marvel Films

Director Bong Joon-Ho evidently managed to entertain the global audience with his film Parasite. The film won several accolades during this year's award season and has also created history for becoming the first foreign-language film to receive the Best Picture award at the prestigious Oscars ceremony. Now, Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is confirmed to feature in a TV series based on Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, has shared his views about the director.

Mark Ruffalo's views on Bong Joon-Ho

Previously, Bong Joon-Ho had shared his views about the Marvel films while speaking to a leading US news daily in the USA. The director had revealed that though he enjoys watching some of their films, he does not think Marvel would ever want a director like him. Bong Joon-Ho also said that he does not expect any offers from Marvel anytime soon.

At a C2E2 event recently held in Chicago, Mark Ruffalo was asked whether Bong Joon-Ho would be a good fit for a Marvel film. To this, Mark Ruffalo was quick to reply that he would indeed be a perfect fit for a Marvel film. The actor then heaped praises on Bong Joon-Ho, lauding him as an excellent director.

At the event, Mark Ruffalo also confirmed that he will be featuring in a series based on Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite. It will reportedly be an adaptation of the film in a short limited series format which will feature Ruffalo in a pivotal role. The show is confirmed to feature on HBO and will also include creative inputs by director Bong Joon-Ho. Besides this, no other detail about the series have been revealed.

