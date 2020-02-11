Mark Ruffalo's Oscars Picture With Timothée Chalamet Might Hint At A New Marvel Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Endgame was nominated at this year’s Oscars for the Best Visual Effects. A number of stars from the film were present at the 92nd Academy Awards, and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Blade star Mahershala Ali posed for a selfie together on the red carpet alongside Timothee Chalamet.

Details on Mahershala Ali’s Blade are scarce for now, but fans aren’t likely to see the vampire hunter and the Hulk share the screen in the MCU any time soon. However, fans are eager to see Timothee Chalamet in a superhero film.

The picture raised some hints at a new possible Marvel character that could be played by Timothee Chalamet. Read more about Mark Ruffalo’s post on his Twitter handle:

Ran into some friends at the #Oscars tonight!



Hello from @RealChalamet and Mahershala 👋✌️ pic.twitter.com/l3GTAW0Wxg — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 10, 2020

Mark Ruffalo on Twitter:

MCU star Mark Ruffalo took to his Twitter profile to share a picture of him, Mahershala Ali, and Timothee Chalamet. The picture was not an ideal MCU snap as Timothee has still not made it to the MCU. But the fans have started imagining Chalamet as a Marvel character who is going to play the role of a younger Loki.

A number of viewers have started sharing their views about the picture shared by the Hulk. Here are some of the fan tweets that state that Chalamet should be seen in upcoming Marvel movies.

Fan Reactions

Incredible hulk , blade and loki !!! https://t.co/Xxpv15Rrnm — Andy 🍁 (@asguardian_007) February 10, 2020

i’m going to say it. look at hulk, blade, and wiccan vibin at the #oscars. pic.twitter.com/9YTyHI97FJ — ale ∞ saw BOP! (@captchalamet) February 10, 2020

Hulk, Blade y Young Loki. https://t.co/LrY5WkaoNL — Seb X (@EagleBullet) February 10, 2020

