Mark Ruffalo Confirms That He Will Lead In Bong Joon-Ho’s 'Parasite' TV Series

The Oscars happened last month, and the South Korean film Parasite earned a name for itself by winning several awards. It won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film. It is no surprise that the film is already in talks of getting an American remake. It was reported that HBO will be developing a limited short series based on the feature film Parasite. It was also reported that director Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay have signed on as executive producers for the series. It was also reported that the series will be set in the in two time periods set in the film.

After this news came out, actor Mark Ruffalo was rumoured to play the lead role in the series. After the rumours circulated, Mark Ruffalo was seen at the C2E2 in Chicago where he revealed that he is talking to work in the Bong Joon-ho directorial series. Here is what Ruffalo had to say.

Mark Ruffalo confirms he is in talks to reprise Song Kang-ho’s role in Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite TV series.

The MCU actor Mark Ruffalo spoke to an entertainment portal where he revealed that he has met Bong Joon-ho. Mark also added that he loves Bong Joon-ho for his work and the film Parasite. Mark then expressed that he might be playing the role of the father in the TV series of Parasite. He also added that he would love to do such a role. Mark Ruffalo then added that he is waiting for a script and also said that the remake is happening soon.

This is not the first time that Mark Ruffalo has spoken about working in the Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite TV remake. He had made similar comments when the other media portals caught up with Mark at LAX after the Oscars 2020. He also had expressed that Bong Joon-ho’s speech was incredible and that he would be honoured to be able to play something so good. Mark Ruffalo had also expressed that he nothing's done until it's done, but one day he will like to do it. He also added that it will be cool to be a part of such a story.

