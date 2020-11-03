Mark Ruffalo Gives Thumbs Up To Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik For Dressing Their Toddler As Hulk

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik created a tremendous buzz online post sharing their first family photo together with their little daughter. Soaking in the spirits of Halloween 2020, the elite couple seems to have driven inspiration from vivid iconic characters for their costumes this year. Their little munchkin appeared to be Hulk in the photo which has caught the attention of actor Mark Ruffalo, who essayed the role in Marvel’s series.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared the picture online which features her costume to be inspired mainly from blue and green hues. On the other hand, Pillow Talk singer Zayn’s get-up was inspired by Harry Potter. However, the supermodel went to add a hulk image on their baby’s face to maintain privacy. The elite couple hasn’t unveiled their babies’ face with fans yet.

Gigi also went on to edit hulk’s fist on the baby’s hand. In the still, Zayn smiles warmly as he holds the little toddler. Now, the picture had caught Mark Ruffalo’s attention as well. The iconic superhero the MCU, upon looking at the picture, decide to extend warm greetings of Halloween in a quirky way. He took to Instagram, to comment “Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger, You Look Smashing!”. Check it out here:

The couple welcomed their first child back on September 24. The duo announced the news online with heart-warming posts. While Gigi sharing the toddler’s tiny hand wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”. Take a look at it here:

On the other hand, even Zayn did the same articulating,” Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautifulðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸ to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x”. The announcement left all their fans rejoiced. Gigi and Zayn’s relationship is nothing less than a roller coaster ride. After facing several ups and downs, breakups and patch-ups together, the duo has now achieved a new milestone.

(Promo Image Source: Mark Ruffalo & Gigi Hadid Instagram)

