Mark Ruffalo Lost 20 Pounds, Did 500 Pushups A Day For Role In 'I Know This Much Is True'

Actor Mark Ruffalo has always managed to leave the hearts to flutter with his impeccable acting skills. His performances have a lasting effect on his fans because of iconic roles in films. According to reports, the actor went through a physical transformation for his latest role in HBO’s limited series I Know This Much Is True. Reportedly, the actor did about 500 pushups a day to get into the character. Writer and director Derek Cianfrance recently opened up about a few changes that the actor has done for the role to an International media outlet.

The creator also mentioned that the Avengers star went on a 1,000 calorie-a-day diet to lose 20 pounds. The director said that Mark was always hungry. He used to consume an egg white for breakfast and still used to starve a lot. The writer also said that after his morning meal, the actor then used to eats a granola bar that had 120 calories because he was on this strict diet. While talking Mark’s character in the series, Derek said that while following a strict diet, the actor was preparing for his character Dominick who just wiry and aggressive in the series.

Adding further, Derek mentioned that before they kick-started their shooting, the two sat down for a meeting and Derek had told Mark that he would first complete his 17 weeks of shooting while playing Dominic and then he would gain weight to play his twin brother, Thomas. According to the director, the character of Thomas is the one who battles mental illness in the form of schizophrenia. Derek also shared the Mark used to exercise and do push-ups all the time between takes as it was his way to get Mark into the character of Dominic.

The story of the series revolves around Dominick Birdsey, who revisits his relationship with Thomas, his schizophrenic twin brother, and tries to release him from the asylum. The series, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 10, also stars Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Melissa Leo in pivotal roles.

