Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Might Have Reached The End Of His MCU Journey

The entry of Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel superhero crew in Avengers had fans extremely excited. Since Mark has taken up the role of Hulk in the MCU, fans have been pleading to witness a solo Hulk movie. A trusted entertainment portal has revealed that Hulk’s journey seems like it is ending after wielding the infinity gauntlet to bring back the lost heroes in Avengers: Endgame. They feel that Mark Ruffalo’s character has evolved a lot in the MCU and since then there’s hardly anything left to tell. Since the MCU introduction of Phase 4, Hulk fans have been extremely sad. That is because there was no mention of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in any movie or even the Disney+ series. Read more to know about the upcoming plans for Hulk in the MCU.

Mark Ruffalo's future as the Hulk

A number of people have been asking Mark Ruffalo about the future of his Hulk in the MCU. Mark has reportedly been giving the makers a number of ideas about a solo Hulk film. Recently, he suggested that they can make a film on how Hulk became the Smart Hulk that was seen in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it feels that Ruffalo’s character has nothing left to do in MCU because the rights of this green superhero belong to Universal. There are some rumours claiming that Ruffalo’s Hulk will appear in Marvel and Disney+ series, She-Hulk. But there has been no official no confirmation on the same. Some reports also mentioned that MCU might see a new Hulk as Ruffalo’s Hulk would be swapped with She-Hulk in their future projects.

Upcoming projects from the MCU

Other than this, The Eternals will portray Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman as an openly gay couple which is surely a first time for the MCU. Haaz Sleiman spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that his character is married to the superhero, Phastos, which is played by Brian Tyree Henry. He also revealed that they represent a gay family and have a child in the film. Disney had initially promised their fans some significant gay moments in past tentpoles and has also stated they will work towards the film to not be too explicit for the viewers. But Haaz Sleiman is extremely sure that the film will portray significant gay representation and will also feature Marvel’s first gay kiss.

