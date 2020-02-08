Mark Ruffalo Spoke About The Fallout From Accidentally Livestreaming 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Mark Ruffalo revealed that live streaming the Thor: Ragnarok premiere by accident turned out to be a genius move. Mark Ruffalo and Spider-Man star Tom Holland are often seen as the main spoiler givers for Marvel. Tom Holland is generally believed to have loose lips in interviews and appearances as he's accidentally dropped many spoilers, and Mark Ruffalo also committed the ultimate crime by live-streaming a part of Thor: Ragnarok.

The incident happened in 2017 when Mark Ruffalo accidentally forgot to turn off his live session on social media. Around 2500 fans watched the first few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok during the movie’s world premiere. The live session continued until a Disney exec rushed up to the actor to inform him about the gaffe.

After this, one can just imagine about how much this incident would have landed him in trouble which was initially the case. The actor recently revealed that he was scared that he has landed himself in big trouble but it turned out to be a smart move. In a recent talk show, he revealed what happened after the incident.

He said that he got a call from Kevin Feige the president of Marvel. The actor told the show’s host that Kevin asked him what he was doing, to which he replied that it was merely an accident after he was told to use Facebook live which he had no idea about how to use it. Kevin got angry with him and told Mark that he cannot do stuff like this.

Mark Ruffalo had to see Kevin Feige the next day at a media interaction for the film. He walked over to Kevin Feige to apologise for the incident. As soon as he went to him, Kevin hugged him and told him that it was genius. Kevin told Mark that they got more press from that than the entire premiere. He also went on to say that they couldn’t have imagined doing something that good.

Mark Ruffalo is known for his role as the Hulk in the MCU. He was one of the few Avengers that were left standing in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. Since then, there has been no official announcement about the green superhero’s return.

