The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mindy Kaling, Mark Ruffalo's 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' Memes Go Viral

Hollywood News

Mindy Kaling, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Chastain and many other celebrities took part in the latest meme trend set by Dolly Parton. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mindy kaling

Dolly Parton was the one to kickstart the first meme trend of 2020. Dolly is not just a trendsetter in global music but also in social media memes. The first viral meme challenge of 2020 evidently has many celebrities hooked.

With a quirky caption of 'get you a woman who can do it all', Dolly Parton posted four contrasting pictures of herself, that could be appropriate as profile pictures for different social media platforms like Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tinder. The viral meme trend was followed by many celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo and many more. Check it out.

Also read: Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Aniston give thumbs up to Shaheen Bhatt's book

The viral celebrity meme trend

Also read: Anil Kapoor's interesting reaction to Mindy Kaling-Kamala Harris' bonding over Masala Dosa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

Also read: Mindy Kaling has a dosa making session with US Senator Kamala Harris

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Also read: From Ellen DeGeneres to Kate Middleton, here are some celebs born in the month of January

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Also read: Jamie Foxx impersonates Jay Z on The Ellen Degeneres show; fans left in splits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves) on

Image courtesy - Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA