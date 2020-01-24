Mindy Kaling, Mark Ruffalo's 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder' Memes Go Viral

Dolly Parton was the one to kickstart the first meme trend of 2020. Dolly is not just a trendsetter in global music but also in social media memes. The first viral meme challenge of 2020 evidently has many celebrities hooked.

With a quirky caption of 'get you a woman who can do it all', Dolly Parton posted four contrasting pictures of herself, that could be appropriate as profile pictures for different social media platforms like Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tinder. The viral meme trend was followed by many celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Ruffalo and many more. Check it out.

The viral celebrity meme trend

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

Follow me on Tinder. pic.twitter.com/VnOk4gGgCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 23, 2020

Image courtesy - Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo Instagram

