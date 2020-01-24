Mark Ruffalo, who shot to prominence post the success of the Avengers series, has time and again delivered successful films like Shutter Island, Hulk and many more throughout his illustrious career. Apart from leaving the audience tongue-tied with his stellar onscreen performances, Mark Ruffalo is often considered as a social media star as the actor creates a stir on the internet with witty and chucklesome posts.

Recently, the actor recently shared a funny picture on is official social media handle, to which fans had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Mark Ruffalo jumps on to the "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" meme fest

Of late, social media platforms have been the preferred options for Hollywood celebrities to engage with fans and share a sneak peek into their life. Many celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been taking the internet by storm with their funny and tickle some posts. Hollywood fans seemingly enjoy a wide range of content on social media, as they often comment on their posts.

The latest to join the club is actor Mark Ruffalo. It looks like the Hulk actor is having a lot of fun on social media as he took part in the four square social media meme by creating a four grid meme on himself.

As seen in the picture shared by Ruffalo, the actor chose a studious picture of himself for the LinkedIn grid, a generic 'all-smile' picture for Facebook and group shot for Instagram, which features Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and himself. However, the actor chose a rather funny picture for the Tinder grid, to which the actor's fans flooded his social media handle with comments.

Fans react:

LOL 🤣 You just made my day! Thanks my friend! 🥰😘 — UnicornTO 🦄 (@UnicornTO) January 23, 2020

(Promo Image: Mark Ruffalo Instagram)

