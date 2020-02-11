Mark Ruffalo To Star In The Television Series Of Oscar Winning Movie 'Parasite'

Bollywood actor Mark Ruffalo will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming television spin-off of the film Parasite. Parasite won the Best Picture award at Oscars 2020, with its director Bong Joon Ho winning the award for best director as well. Mark Ruffalo was also present at the award function and witnessed the director taking home not one but four Oscar trophies.

According to multiple sources, the movie is being made into a television series for HBO network. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has been roped in to play the leading character in the television show. Sources also revealed that the Oscar-winning director will be teaming up with Adam McKay for the series.

The series will be a short one, with only five to six episodes. Exact details of Ruffalo’s character has not been revealed yet. Bong Joon Ho made history after his movie Parasite won the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards for being the first foreign film to win the Oscar in the category. The filmmaker spoke about the idea that he had for a TV adaptation of the movie. He stated that while he was working on the script of the film, he had many pivotal ideas that are accumulated.

Bong Joon Ho further told an entertainment-based news organisation that he couldn’t include all those ideas in a two-hour-long film. He has hence stored all those ideas on his iPad and he aspires to make a six-hour-long film with the limited series. The television series is expected to start filming in 2021.

