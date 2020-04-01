Mark Wahlberg Shares An Adorable Video Of His Daughter Giving Him A Manicure And Makeover

Actor Mark Wahlberg has been homebound after the global outbreak of coronavirus. The actor shared that his youngest daughter Grace pampered him with a bold manicure and lots of make-up. The father of four made a hilarious video of his makeover and posted it on his social media account. The video has since gotten many likes and the fans of the actor have flocked to his social media to leave adorable comments on his Instagram.

Mark Wahlberg in lockdown

In the video, Mark Wahlberg can be heard saying, "(You're) painting my hand." He looked at the camera and further stated," Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I'm getting pedicures and manicures and apparently a full make-up. She's got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what's happening now." Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace applies two different colours of nail paint on her father’s nails. While on his right hand she opts for a neon orange colour, she chooses to paint purple on his left hand.

In the Instagram stories shared by the Hollywood megastar, he is seen giving his fans a closer look at his manicured fingers. Wahlberg even joked around with his daughter, saying that her manicure skills aren't quite there yet. He was heard telling his 10-year-old that, "I don't know if you're gonna have a career in this”. Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace had a sweet reply to her father’s statement. She said, "I'm only good at make-up. So, your make-up is gonna be on fleek. Your brows are gonna be on fleek."

Mark examined his hands and stated that "This is a hack job.” He even asked his daughter if she has given a manicure before. He stated, "Are you good at this? Have you ever done this before? Oh, my God!" Mark Wahlberg’s daughter is then seen taking an eyeshadow palette and contouring her father’s face. As the young girl tries to carve out her father’s cheekbones with a dark shade, Mark Wahlberg noticed how forcibly she is applying the makeup.

Mark Wahlberg stated, "Alright, what the heck are you doing?" Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace who continues to do her work tries to hold back her giggles. She replied, "I'm doing horrible make-up." Mark who seemed upset jokingly stated, "I thought you said you were good at make-up? But, what? Alright, that's enough." The father-daughter duo is seen spending their quarantine bonding over makeup and making hilarious videos.

