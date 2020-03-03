Watch Mark Wahlberg Ask AJ Styles To Walk Away From The Undertaker

At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, fans witnessed the return of The Undertaker as he replaced Rey Mysterio during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. He entered the ring and eliminated AJ Styles to win the match. Not just the WWE Universe, but actor/producer Mark Wahlberg was also shocked to see The Undertaker return.

Mark Wahlberg gives advise to AJ Styles:

Recently, WWE shared a video of Mark Wahlberg promoting his upcoming movie Spenser Confidential. In the video, Mark Wahlberg revealed that he was shocked to see The Undertaker return and advised AJ Styles to ‘let the matter go’. Mark Wahlberg even said that there is still time for AJ Styles to walk away from the situation. However, it looks like AJ Styles didn’t receive Mark Wahlberg’s message as he was seen mocking The Undertaker on WWE RAW.

“I got some advice for one Mr. AJ Styles. Dude, walk away, all right? Walk away from the situation with The Undertaker, let it go. Don’t push your luck AJ,” said Mark Wahlberg.

Fans have been asking for a match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker ever since The Phenomenal One made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. After the events of WWE Super ShowDown 2020 and this week’s WWE RAW, it looks like the dreams of the WWE Universe will be coming true. According to many, The Undertaker can appear on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Over there, he and AJ Styles can start their WrestleMania storyline.

