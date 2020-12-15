'Cool Hand Luke' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters In This 60s Drama

Cool Hand Luke is a 1967 film directed by Stuart Rosenberg. It is based on Donn Pearce's novel. The movie revolves around Luke, who is sentenced two years in prison. Luke manages to run away from prison every time he is captured. This 60s crime drama is written by Donn Pearce and Frank Pierson. The cool hand luke characters are all unique and are portrayed brilliantly by the cast of Cool Hand Luke. If you are wondering about Cool Hand Luke cast, here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie.

List of all actors and characters they play in this 60s crime classic

Paul Newman as Luke

Paul Newman plays the role of Luke in the movie. Luke is the lead character on whom the entire movie is based on. Luke who isn't willing to obey the existing gang, gets into a boxing match. He is outnumbered but wins everyone's respect for his fight. He wins a poker match and gets the name 'Cool Hand'. Paul Newman is a celebrated actor and some of his famous films include The Verdict, The Hustler, Cars among many others. Sadly Paul Newman passed away on September 26, 2008, at the age of 83.

George Kennedy as Dragline

George Kennedy plays the role of Dragline in the movie. Dragline is the prison gang leader. Luke and Dragline get into a fight but eventually make peace. George Kennedy was a talented actor and dancer. George Kennedy passed away on February 28, 2016, at the age of 91. He has been a part of over 188 films and shows. Some of his popular pieces of work include Charade, Airport, Another Happy Day and Truce.

Strother Martin as Captain

Strother Martin plays the role of Captain in the film. The captain is the warden of the prison where Luke is put in jail. Strother Martin has been a part of over 175 films and series. The veteran actor passed away on August 1, 1980, at the age of 61. Some of his great performances include Slap Shot, The Wild Bunch and True Grit.

Jo Van Fleet as Arletta

Jo Van Fleet plays the role of Arletta. Arletta is Luke's mother in the film. It is shown in the movie that Arletta is sick and eventually passes away. Jo Van Fleet passed away on June 10, 1996, at the age of 80. Some of her noteworthy films include The Family Rico, East of Eden, Cinderella and Seize the Day.

