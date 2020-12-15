'Old School' Cast: Details About Actors And Characters In This 2003 Comedy Flick

The early 2000s were dominated by several comedy movies in Hollywood. Old School is one such film that released in 2003 which was enjoyed by the audience. The comedy movie was directed and co-written by Todd Phillips. The movie had an interesting plot revolving around three men in their thirties. The movie showed these three depressed men seeking to relive their college days by starting a fraternity.

Even after 17 years of releasing the movie, a lot of people are still curious about the Old School cast and Old School characters. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Old School and Old School characters, here is everything you need to know about it.

Old School cast

Luke Wilson as Mitch Martin

Actor Luke Martin had played the role of Mitch Martin AKA The Godfather in the Old School cast. He is known for his work in various movies like Idiocracy, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, The Ridiculous 6, Old School, Bottle Rocket, The Royal Tenenbaums, Legally Blonde among others. He is currently seen in the CW TV series Stargirl.

Also Read | 'A California Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Will Ferrell as Frank Ricard

Will Ferrell played the role of Frank Ricard AKA The Tank in the cast of Old School. He takes the leadership role at the ending of Old School. Apart from his acting credits, Will Ferrell is also a renowned comedian, producer, writer and businessman. He is one of the actors who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of his notable works include The Other Guys, Step Brothers, Ron Burgundy among others.

Also Read | 'Lone Star Christmas' Cast: Know Who Stars In This Classic Lifetime Romantic Movie

Vince Vaughn as Bernard Campbell

The role of Bernard Campbell AKA Beanie was played by Vice Vaughn. He started his acting career in the 1980s by featuring in various small roles before making it big with the 1996 movie Swingers. He then went on to appear in several popular movies like Psycho, Return to Paradise, Wedding Crashers, Fred Claus, etc.

Also Read | 'Christmas In Louisiana' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In This Holiday Film

Jeremy Piven as Gordon Pritchard

Actor Jeremy Piven played the role of Gordon Pritchard AKA Cheese in the Old School cast. He is the lead trios old acquaintance who is now the college dean. Jeremy Piven is best known for playing Ari Gold in the comedy series Entourage.

Also Read | 'Meet Me In St Louis' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 1944 Classic

Ellen Pompeo as Nicole

The role of Nicole is played by Ellen Pompeo in the cast of Old School. She is the high school crush of Mitch. She started her acting career with the NBC legal drama Law & Order. She is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Ellen Pompeo has received multiple awards over the years for her roles in various movies.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.