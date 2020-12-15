'The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Cast: Actors Of 2008 Holiday-themed Film

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year is a 2008 film revolving around the holiday season. Directed by Michael Scott, the film follows a hard-working, single mother who falls for a stranger her uncle brings home for the holiday season. However, he is unimpressed with her attitude towards Christmas and is willing to walk away if she refuses to change. Read on to know about the cast of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' cast

Warren Christie

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year characters includes Morgan Derby, played by Warren Christie. He is a Northern Irish-born Canadian television and film actor known for his roles as Ray Cataldo on the ABC drama October Road and as Aidan "Greggy" Stiviletto on the ABC series Happy Town. He has appeared in quite a few films including Gray Matters, Dress to Kill, Magic Flute Diaries, and Apollo 18.

Brooke Burns

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year cast includes Brooke Burns, who plays the character of Jennifer Cullen, a single mother. Burns is an American fashion model, game show host, actress, and television personality. She began her television career in 1995, portraying the supporting character Peg in the Spanish-American teen sitcom Out of the Blue, appearing in all episodes. Her famous works include Where Hope Grows, Shallow Hal, The Art of Travel, Dancing Trees among others.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler portrays Uncle Ralph's character in the film. He is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer. He shot to fame with his role of Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli in the sitcom Happy Days. He won two Golden Globe Awards and three Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, for his role of Fonzie. His famous works include Heroes, Night Shift, Holes, Click, The Waterboy, Here Comes the Boom among others.

Woody Jeffreys

The cast of The Most Wonderful Time of the Year includes Woody Jeffreys, who portrays the character of Richard Windom. His TV shows include Strange Empire, Welcome to Paradox, Merlin's Apprentice among others. He has appeared in films as well which include Falling Skies, Double Jeopardy, Pathfinder, and Tucker Must Die.

