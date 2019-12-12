The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Marriage Story' Scene Becomes Internet's Newest Meme

Hollywood News

A serious scene from Netflix's 'Marriage Story' has become the Internet's new go-to meme. Netizens share a good laugh by adding their own captions to the scene

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marriage Story

Netflix's Noah Baumbach helmed Marriage Story is a divorce drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead. The film has been nominated for six Golden Globe awards. Not being completely autobiographical in nature, the film strikes a chord with anyone going through a divorce and anyone who has experience with relationships.

However, the internet is a place where any serious scene can be replaced with memes, one particular scene where the couple can be seen fighting became an internet sensation for its meme value. 

READ: 'Marriage Story' Is All Set To Release On Netflix; Check Out The Dates Here

Marriage Story memes

The original scene in the film is painful to watch but netizens know how to make a meme. In this particular scene, one can see the argument between Driver's character Charlie and Johansson's character Nicole.

The internet users have been taking scenes from the Netflix film and adding their own captions. One user edited the captions and made the argument scene not about betrayal and collateral damage, but about, baby Yoda of Star Wars. Netizens can also be seen turning humorous memes to help them cope with the searing film and as a way to share their thoughts on the performance. 

Here, take a look:

READ: Netflix Original Marriage Story Has People Divided On The Internet 

READ: Gotham Award Winners 2019: 'Marriage Story' Wins Big; Read Full Winner List Here

READ: Laura Dern Talks Career With Sterling Brown: Marriage Story's Nora Gave Voice To Women

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST