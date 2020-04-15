Martha Stewart Confesses To Drunk Posting Ridiculous Comments On Instagram

Martha Stewart has been really active with her posts and homely food updates on social media. The 78-year-old actor/businesswoman let loose for a while as she was reportedly drunk and engaged in an exchange of nonsensical comments on Instagram. The actress really knows how to correct her drunk behaviour as she resorted to a confession quickly after understanding her actions.

Martha Stewart was drunk in quarantine

Martha Stewart was on a commenting spree after her quaint evening included getting drunk. The 'From Martha’s kitchen' writer was expressive with broken words when she saw an Instagram handle talking about little chicks growing out of their brooder. The post on which Martha Stewart commented was a video of chicks squeaking and crackling around. As is evident from her Instagram, Martha Stewart’s love for little geese and hens were still intact while she was drunk.

Check out Martha’s drunk texting instigator source

Martha Stewart writes, “M as me sure you feed and water them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to NYC who is going to care for them??” All that can be inferred from this is Martha is concerned for the little ones. However, she was quick to confess about her drunk behaviour as she posted a second comment within hours, “What a mess I have been drinking.” Fans couldn’t have enough of Martha’s adorable words as one fan wrote, “I didn’t think I could love @marthastewart48 even more than I already do. Apparently I was wrong."

Martha’s comments on the post

Snippet Credits: The best little hen house in Texas Instagram

Fans react to her comment

Snippet Credits: The best little hen house in Texas Instagram

Even though there is no confirmation on what exactly the domestic goddess was drunk on, but she had recently confessed that she likes a glass of wine post-dinner. Recently she also shared a picture of a luxe chardonnay and cat, Tang. And remote possibilities are that the chardonnay did all the work.

