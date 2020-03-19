Gordon Ramsay, Martha Stewart And Other Celebrity Chefs Who Never Went To Culinary School

Having an acclaimed restaurant is evidently not enough to become a celebrity chef. Various celebrity chefs across the world now have their own cookbooks and television shows which set them apart from other chefs. But there are many celebrity chefs who have not earned a professional degree from a culinary school, which is considered to be the basic education required to be a certified chef. Below are some of the known celebrity chefs who did not attend a culinary school, but still managed to win peoples hearts globally.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is evidently one of the most celebrated chefs across the globe with shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef under his kitty. But, Gordon Ramsay never went to a culinary school and instead studied hotel management. Gordon Ramsay has worked under renowned chefs across the globe which reportedly helped him reach greater heights.

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri enjoys a following of over a million on Instagram. Fieri rose to fame in 2006 with the second season of Foood Network Star where he emerged as a winner. Since then, Guy Fieri has a number of cookbooks under his kitty, but he has a degree in hospitality management and never went to a culinary school. Guy Fieri also has a number of shows like Drive-ins, DIners and Guy Fieri's Grocery Games.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart reportedly has a whopping net worth of $1 Billion. Interestingly, Martha Stewart's educational background is miles apart from her current work. Martha has a degree in European and architectural history and has also previously worked as a wall street broker. She started off with a catering company which then went public in 1999 and earned her the love and support from fans she has today.

