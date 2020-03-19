The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Gordon Ramsay, Martha Stewart And Other Celebrity Chefs Who Never Went To Culinary School

Rest of the World

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most well-known chefs across the globe. Read below to know other celebrity chefs who do not have degrees from a culinary school

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
gordon ramsay

Having an acclaimed restaurant is evidently not enough to become a celebrity chef. Various celebrity chefs across the world now have their own cookbooks and television shows which set them apart from other chefs. But there are many celebrity chefs who have not earned a professional degree from a culinary school, which is considered to be the basic education required to be a certified chef. Below are some of the known celebrity chefs who did not attend a culinary school, but still managed to win peoples hearts globally. 

Also read: Chef Gordon Ramsay shares hand washing tutorial amid coronavirus scare

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is evidently one of the most celebrated chefs across the globe with shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef under his kitty. But, Gordon Ramsay never went to a culinary school and instead studied hotel management. Gordon Ramsay has worked under renowned chefs across the globe which reportedly helped him reach greater heights. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

Also read: Gordon Ramsay noodle recipes that you can easily prepare at home with few ingredients

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri enjoys a following of over a million on Instagram. Fieri rose to fame in 2006 with the second season of Foood Network Star where he emerged as a winner. Since then, Guy Fieri has a number of cookbooks under his kitty, but he has a degree in hospitality management and never went to a culinary school. Guy Fieri also has a number of shows like Drive-ins, DIners and Guy Fieri's Grocery Games.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on

Also read: Gordon Ramsay volunteers at food bank in Australia for bushfire victims

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart reportedly has a whopping net worth of $1 Billion. Interestingly, Martha Stewart's educational background is miles apart from her current work. Martha has a degree in European and architectural history and has also previously worked as a wall street broker. She started off with a catering company which then went public in 1999 and earned her the love and support from fans she has today. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) on

Also read: Gordon Ramsay net worth: Here is the renowned chef's earnings till date

Also read: Gordon Ramsay to 'cook up' comedy based show on a chef with Fox

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI