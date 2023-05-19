Martin Scorsese Regrets Not Having Enough Time To Make More Films

Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese has expressed grave regret that he may not have enough time to bring to light all the films he wishes to make. In an interview with Deadline, the 80-year-old maestro revealed that he has numerous tales he wants to tell now that he possesses the wisdom that comes with age. However, he feels the pressure of time slipping away as he is getting very old.

Martin drew inspiration from renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, who, at the age of 83, confessed during the 1990 Academy Awards that he was just beginning to see the potential of cinema, only to realise it was too late. This sentiment deeply resonated with Scorsese, who now comprehends Akira Kurosawa’s words more than ever. Martin remarked, “I am only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late”.

Despite the desire to take a break and enjoy his twilight years, Martin feels an unwavering compulsion to continue working while he still possesses the creative fire within him. When asked about his drive to embark on new projects immediately after completing others, the director emphatically stated, "Got to. Got to. I want to tell stories, and there's no more time”.

About Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese has a prolific career, spanning back to his directorial debut in 1967 with Who’s That Knocking at My Door. With an impressive filmography boasting 72 directing credits and 94 producing credits, including iconic works like Goodfellas and Taxi Driver, Scorsese has solidified his place in the cinema Hall of Fame. Nevertheless, his filmaking desires remain unsatisfied, with upcoming projects such as The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder already in the works.

Killers of the Flower Moon, starring frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, explores the mysterious deaths of members of the Osage tribe during the 1920s. Martin’s experience making the film has given him a fresh perspective on Westerns and their portrayal of indigenous peoples. Reflecting on the genre, the director noted, "I think one of the problems is that none of the Native Americans are played by Native Americans." In an effort to rectify this, Scorsese ensured the casting of an actor of indigenous descent for the role of Mollie Burkhart, portrayed by DiCaprio's character's wife.

As the years go by, Scorsese's unwavering passion and energy drive him to share more stories with the world. Audiences can only hope that this legendary director will be granted the opportunity to realise his creative aspirations before he departs from this life.