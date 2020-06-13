Tony Stark Goes Back To Basics!: Marvel Announces 'Iron Man' Comic Series Relaunch

Marvel has announced a new Iron Man comic series, written by Christopher Cantwell with workart by CAFU and colors by Frank D’Armata. The new Iron Man #1, set to release in September, will feature Tony Stark in a new suit of armor designed by cover artist Alex Ross. Marvel also released a video trailer for the series as part of the announcement.

Have a look:

Read | Marvel fan shows MCU as a horror film; story suggests Iron Man guilty for the destruction

Television writer Christopher Cantwell will take over the destiny of Tony Stark in the upcoming series. The new Iron Man series will see Cantwell and artist CAFU bring Tony Stark back to the basics of his existence starting from the metal core that he relies on.

Cantwell has also contributed to the current Iron Man 2020 series, created by Tom DeFalco and Herb Trimpe, in which Tony has been replaced by his half-brother, Arno Stark.

Read | Marvel and Sony to make a new Spider-Man deal? Read details inside

Arno is Tony Stark's future first cousin once removed, and the unscrupulous Morgan Stark's son. Arno inherits the Stark Industries but rather than using the armor for heroic deeds, he prefers to act as a hired mercenary and commit acts of corporate espionage to cripple his competitors for industrialist gain.

Cantwell said in an international press release, “I’m over the moon about getting a shot at writing the Golden Avenger,” Cantwell said in a statement.

“Since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by Iron Man, and in this new story run I’m aiming to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A god? Or just a humble man? Tony’s going to try and strip the idea of Iron Man all the way down to its metal core, something that will constantly be at odds with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can truly keep his arrogant self-image in check, even as others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe,” Christopher Cantwell added.

As only fits Tony Stark’s entire modus operandi, this new beginning is accompanied by a new suit of armor, this time designed by superstar artist Alex Ross who has also provided the cover artwork for the first issue of the series.

Read | Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds & Chris Hemsworth: Marvel actors who shared Black Tuesday posts

Read | 'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld blames Marvel for 'Deadpool 3' not seeing the light of day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.