Marvel Fan Shows MCU As A Horror Film; Story Suggests Iron Man Guilty For The Destruction

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fan following around the world. Fans either come up with new theories or edited videos. Now in a recent fan-edited video, MCU is seen as a horror film with Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark /Iron Man being responsible for everything bad. Read to know more about it.

Also Read | Marvel's 'The Avengers' And 'Iron Man 3' To Re-release In Hong Kong

MCU as a horror film in a fan-edited video

The fan-edited video shows Tony Stark’s psyche as he thinks he has failed to keep everyone and his team safe. It has visuals from Tony’s nightmare from Avengers: Age of Ultron where he sees the Avengers dying. Captain America says, “You could have saved us, why didn’t you do more.” Another voice is heard saying, “You were supposed to protect us” and blackout happens. Tony’s voice saying, “I’m the man who killed the avengers,” can be heard while he is seen cleaning a photo of him and Peter Parker. The clip has scenes from several Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home and more. It is titled as Avengers | You Were Supposed To Protect Us.

Also Read | Marvel Studios Initially Did Not Want Iron Man In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback To MCU 'has To Be Earned', Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Director

The main title of the clip You Were Supposed To Protect Us is from Avengers: Infinity War. The dialogue is said by Peter Dinklage who played Eitri, the King of the Dwarves. It is when Chris Hemsworth as Thor goes to Nidavellir to have a new weapon. Eitri whose whole species on the planet is destroyed by the wrath of Thanos says, “You were supposed to protect us, Asgard was supposed to protect,” to Thor.

People seem to like the fan clip as it has currently reached more than 60000 views. A user commented, “Omg I didn't seen a dark version of MCU like this man this is more than amazing and awesome no words to say.” Another one said, “Omg, this was a great trailer with a little twist of horror. It was amazingly haunting! Good job.” “This was freaking incredible man it was so suspenseful !!” read a comment. After receiving great responses the person who edited the video commented, “Thank all of you so much for helping me get so many views this is so surreal.”[sic].

Also Read | Taika Waititi Brings Tony Stark Alive In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Script?

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man felt that he could do more to protect his loved one. He tried to create a shield of armour but failed as Ultron turned evil. He failed again in Avengers: Infinity War. Stark then gave his last shot at bringing everyone back in Avengers: Endgame. In the climax, he sacrificed himself. Iron Man even put his life in danger in The Avengers, when he went into space with the rocket and almost died.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.