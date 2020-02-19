Marvel India's 'desi' Twist To The 'Black Widow' Poster Is Hilarious, Netizens Disagree

Black Widow is one of the most awaited films for Marvel fans all over the world as it marks the beginning of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The origin story of one of the founding members of the Avengers will feature the Marriage Story actor Scarlett Johannson reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff who is initially a Russian spy agent and a nemesis of Iron Man in the Marvel Universe. The street smart secret agent, who also serves as a femme fatale in the Avengers, has a dark past before she becomes an agent of the S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel Inc. and its worldwide associations have been promoting the upcoming film on a full swing as it nears its release. Marvel India took the iconic character a step further as, earlier on Tuesday, they posted a rather funny picture through their social media account. Marvel India shared a photo of Scarlett Johannson posing as the Black Widow on the movie poster but it had the caption from the popular Hindi song that read, "Kisi ke haath na aayegi ye ladki" (Nobody will be able to catch/get a hold of this girl).

This one’s gonna stop at nothing to wipe the red in her ledger.#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/tdkb34SfHd — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) February 18, 2020

The line is taken from the song Kisi Ke Haath Na Aayegi from the 1989 film Chaalbaaz which featured Sridevi in a double role-- one of which had been that of a street smart girl who challenges patriarchal restrictions. However, this desi twist did not go down well with the netizens as they commented on the post with disapproving memes and comments. One user shared an image of the character of Hulk roaring out loud in anger over the poster while another wrote,"Oh please!!! Do better."

Cringe * 1000 — Shiningneptune (@egobetrippin) February 18, 2020

Oh please!!! Do better. — Hiddlestruck (@HisHiddleness) February 18, 2020

About the film

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow in Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller. Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is all set to feature actor Florence Pugh as Natasha's sister Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow will hit Indian theatres on April 30, 2020, a day prior to its worldwide release.

