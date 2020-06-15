‘Captain America & The COVID Soldier?’ Fans Suggest That Marvel Flick Predicted COVID-19

With the COVID-19 outbreak, a number of people have started pointing out various pop culture properties that referenced to a similar pandemic. The film Contagion has gained massive popularity during the pandemic as people started revisiting the film to reflect upon things happening in the real world. Similarly, various social media users pointed out to different references through films which predict the COVID-19 outbreak. Similarly, a screenshot from one of the scenes from the first Captain America film back in 2011 has now gone viral on the internet.

Also read: 'Captain America' Chris Evans' brother Scott steals show as Avengers wish happy birthday

Captain America COVID-19 theory

The screen-grab going viral is from the post-credit scene of Captain America: The First Avenger when Steve Rogers wakes up after being frozen for 70 years. In the scene, Chris Evans can be seen waking up in Modern-day America and running up to Times Square in New York. As he looks around, a number of hidden easter eggs in the form of advertisements can be spotted in the frame. While behind Chris's right shoulder, a bottle of Corona beer can be visible whereas, behind the left shoulder features an illustration of the virus itself.

Also read: Why MCU did not reveal Agent Coulson is alive to Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow

Also read: Chris Evans says his return as Captain America is 'risky', here's why

While these conspiracy theories get easily dismissed on the internet, there is a section of users who consider them true. A number of users on social media have been convinced that the Captain America film did predict the COVID-19 outbreak, but one of the users went on to investigate the screen-grab from the film and has rubbished all the conspiracy theories. A Twitter user by the name William Mullally took it to himself to find the truth behind the screen-grab from the film to decide whether it predicted the COVID-19 outbreak.

The user started to find a number of advertisements and logos which matched the illustrations of the coronavirus in the frame. After extensive research, the user came to the conclusion that the illustration from Captain America is actually an advertisement for spaghetti and not COVID-19. The billboard behind Steve Roger's left shoulder is not of coronavirus but an advertisement of Barilla pasta. Thus, it can be safely assumed that Captain America: The First Avenger did not predict the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read: John Krasinski talks about auditioning for Captain America & losing role to Chris Evans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.