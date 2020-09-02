Robert Downey Jr Says He's 'all Done' Playing Iron Man In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He portrayed the character on-screen for around 12 years and bid farewell to it in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. Since then, there has been several speculation and theories for his return. But now RDJ revealed that he has some other plans.

Robert Downey Jr confirms his MCU journey is over

Robert Downey Jr marked his presence in a recent interview on the SmartLess Podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, via Comicbook.com. The actor made a sad revelation for his MCU fans as he answered a big question about his return as Tony Stark / Iron Man. RDJ simply replied with “that’s all done,” confirming that his commitment with the character and Marvel Studios has reached to the conclusion. The news disheartened many fans.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first role as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other Marvel films as well.

Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. The character sacrificed his life to save the universe, as he snapped his fingers while wearing the gauntlet with infinity stones which resulted in Thanos and his army turning into dust. Since then, there had been many speculation and theories for his comeback in MCU.

It is said that he might have a cameo in the upcoming Black Widow movie starring Scarlet Johansson, but both the character will still remain dead in the MCU. There are also reports that he might lend his voice as the new AI for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s new suit in the third untitled movie. However, RDJ has not confirmed anything about it yet. But there are always possibilities, even though he has denied as his return, fans still hope that one day he might be seen again donning the suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

