Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' Special Look Released | WATCH

Earlier, on January 12, 2020, Marvel Studios took to its YouTube channel to share a special look into Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow. It has been about a month since we saw the first trailer of the film.

In the first trailer, we learned many new things about the past of Black Widow. In the special look released, we saw many new sneaks peek and family moments that show the bond that Natasha has with her family. The viewers can see many new things that have not been seen before. Here, watch the special look of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow yourself.

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Special look released:

The special look starts with Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow talking to her sister, played by Florence Pugh. While speaking, we see them bonding over words instead of action scenes this time around. This is followed by SWAT teams surrounding them and the sisters getting away from there.

After this, we see the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, enter the screen fighting his way out of the facility he was kept in. Rachel Weisz, who will be seen as Melina Vostokoff in the film, enters. During this scene, we see some scenes which are repeat from the first trailer, but the ending is of the special look created a lot of buzz among the fans.

During the end of the Black Widow special look, we can see the villain of the film. Taskmaster is seen using a shield like Captain America and also is seen replicating the moves of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The movie will be releasing on May 1, 2020.

Image courtesy: Marvel Studios Instagram

