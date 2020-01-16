Celebrated Marvel Villains From 'Glactus' To 'The Phoenix Force'

Marvel's cinematic canon might be filled with the best of the superheroes, but they also have some of the most intriguing villains. The menacing Thanos and the cosmic threat of Dormammu in Doctor Strange was witnessed by many audience members across the globe, but these aren't all the villains Marvel has under their comic book canon. Here are some of the best comic book villains from the Marvel universe.

Bullseye

Bullseye is known to be Daredevil's biggest enemy. The character is known for its psychopathic tendencies when it comes to assassinating anyone. Bullseye does not possess any superpowers but can use any object as a lethal weapon. The villain character has used pencils and playing cards to harm his enemies like Daredevil and The Punisher. The character debuted in comics back in 1973.

The Phoenix Force

The Dark Phoenix Saga storyline revolved heavily around the phoenix force. The phoenix force is a bond between the immortal universal element of life and passion. The phoenix force is also considered as the child of the universe which is one of the most feared entities in the Marvel comic book universe. The most prominent host of the phoenix force was Jean Grey which led to mass destruction in the X-men universe.

Galactus

One of the most well-known cosmic entity in the Marvel universe is Galactus. A cosmic level threat, Galactus holds the power to destroy planets and galaxies. Having the abilities to be omnipresent, Galactus has the goal of being a dominant force in the entire universe. His quest to cosmic domination has spiralled other iconic characters into being like the Silver Surfer.

Image Courtesy - X-men Instagram

