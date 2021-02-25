Marvel Studios Spoilers: A Complete List Of Upcoming Marvel Movies And Series

Although it's a bummer that Marvel fans won't be able to see the original Avengers in the same frame ever again, it is still exciting to hear Marvel studios delve into other characters that deserved a solo film but didn't receive. Marvel has ambitious plans over the next four years planned out. In 2021 alone, they're set to release six Disney series and four feature films. Let's find out about every Marvel Studios film that is coming to life this 2021, with the exception of WandaVision as it has already released.

List of Upcoming Marvel Movies and MCU leaks

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier are some faces that fans are already accustomed to. Turns out, there are even more familiar faces that fans will be treated to this season. Captain America: Civil War's antagonist Baron Zemo as well as Agent Sharon Carter will be back with the troop. The trailer of the series is already out and well received. The release date is set to be March 19, 2021.

Black Widow

After two years of teasing about this project in the form of a trailer, Marvel has finally initiated the release of Black Widow's first solo venture. It's known to everybody that she sacrificed herself in Endgame to obtain the Soul Stone. Since there's no way she can come back, this movie will be set between the events of Civil War and Infinity War. In the Civil War, Natasha had mentioned in passing that she'll be visiting Russia. This movie will recreate that. The release date is set to be May 7, 2021.

Loki

Loki also died trying to save his brother in Infinity War. As a result, his Disney Plus series will also revisit the past. The show will be set after the events of the battle of New York when he disappeared. The trailer is already out whereas the series will be out on June 11, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero to have his own movie coming out. Canadian actor Simu Liu is confirmed to be portraying the superhero whereas Tony Leung will join the cast as The Mandarin, whose name and reputation has been made aware of all throughout the Iron Man series. As for the Ten Rings in the title, that is also a call to the first Iron Man movie in which Tony Stark had been kidnapped by the Ten Rings terrorist organisation. It's set to release on July 9, 2021.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye's storyline will be set in the present day i.e. after the events of Endgame with his family coming back. The series will follow him training a new female Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, who will eventually join the next generation Avengers. Hailee Steinfeld is confirmed to be playing the female Hawkeye. A release date hasn't been given yet but Disney did hint at a fall premiere.

Eternals

One movie that already has the recipe to make a blockbuster film in check is Marvel's Eternals. With Angelina Jolie joining as the lead along with an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington etc., the project is already receiving tons of attention. The tentative release date is said to be November 5, 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The cast of Spiderman recently teased the comeback on their respective social media handles. It's already known that Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr Strange is being included in the film. Rumours of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the other two Peter Parkers, coming back to join hands with Tom Holland is also coming up. This might be because the villains of the previous Spiderman films, Electro and Otto Octavius, are confirmed to have their comebacks in this film. 17 December 2021 is the release date set for the highly anticipated movie.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is the first South Asian superhero to be getting her own show. Ms Marvel is one of the newer characters in the Marvel comics and had an incredible reaction when her comic released in 2013. Ms Marvel is supposed to be a Muslim Pakistani-American from New Jersey. Her real name is Kamala Khan and bringing her to life will be actress Iman Vellani, who will also be seen in the Captain Marvel sequel. The series is set to debut in 2021 although no confirmed date has been mentioned yet.

What If...

What If is an animated series coming to the small screens in Summer 2021. The show comes with an ambiguous concept that fans are excited to see. Each episode focuses on a "What if" question i.e. what if this had happened instead of the original storyline. In their exclusive first look, they teased the question - What if Peggy Carter was the one to receive the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers who went on being Captain America. The show is based on the comic series of the same name.

According to Pocket Lint, here's a list of other titles to be coming to life in the coming years -

Thor: Love and Thunder Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Black Panther 2 Captain Marvel 2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fantastic Four Blade Deadpool 3 Moon Knight She Hulk Iron Heart Armor Wars Secret Invasion Venom: Let There Be Carnage

