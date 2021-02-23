'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' 10 New Images Shared By Marvel; See Here!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as they reprise their titular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The show is set to premiere soon and the makers have shared multiple new images from it to hype up the fans.

New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stills dropped by Marvel

Disney and Marvel Studios has provided fans with new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stills, via comicbook.com. There are 10 fresh images from the series. Most of them feature the lead characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson is seen with Captain America’s shield in two of the pics. One is speculated to be prior to a funeral scene of old Steve Rogers, however, there is no confirmation. Bucky is seen riding a superbike.

The latest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stills also has Emily Van Camp returning as Sharon Carter / Agent 13. She will reunite with the titular roles and they are seen in action, indicating that perhaps another MCU trio is coming in. A recent image confirmed that fans will get to see Sam Wilson’s sister Sarah Wilson making her debut, played by Adepero Oduye. Take a look at all-new The Falcon and the Winter stills below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is created by Malcolm Spellman and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. It is said that the series will show who is worthy of the shield and Captain America mantle.

Captain America: Civil War villain actor, Daniel Brühl makes a comeback as Baron Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Georges ST-Pierre, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Carl Lumbly, Noah Mills, and Danny Ramirez will also appear in the Marvel Studios Phase 4 series.

Malcolm Spell serves as the head writer, with Kari Skogland as the director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to consist of six episodes with each having a run time of around 40 to 50 minutes. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 19, 2021.

