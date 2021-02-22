WandaVision Episode 8 Run Time Leak; Reddit Leak Claims Episode 8 Will Be 47 Minutes Long

WandaVision's last few episodes have been receiving highly positive reviews from critics and viewers. A new leak from Reddit claims that the upcoming WandaVision episode may be longer than the previous episodes. Read on to know more about the WandaVision episode 8 leak.

WandaVision Episode 8 Run Time - New Episode Reportedly 47 Minutes Long

Also Read: Who Is Agatha Harkness In WandaVision? Know Latest MCU Baddie

A WandaVision episode 8 leak has potentially revealed the run time of the upcoming episode of the Disney Plus TV show. As per the Reddit thread linked down below, the WandaVision episode 8 run time is 47 minutes. This comes from a Reddit user u/Plenty_Echidna_544 who posed a thread on the subreddit r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers. Marvel Studios Spoilers is a subreddit with about 281,000 users who come together to discuss the spoilers and leaks for all upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. The reason this particular Reddit thread is relevant is that this very user leaked the runtime of episode 7 before the episode even aired. This user has also posted some other theories that have turned out to be true and the users on this subreddit trust his words.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7 Easter Eggs And References That You Might Have Missed

WandaVision Episode 8 Spoilers - What is going to happen in Episode 8?

As of now, there are no concrete spoilers for the upcoming episode. The next will most probably spend a portion of time making viewers a bit of backstory for Agatha Harkness, aka Agnes. The Agnes reveal came rather abruptly at the end of the last episode and so Marvel will spend some time at the beginning of the next episode to explain where Agatha Harkness comes from and what are her intentions. A possible reveal in the form of an alternate version of Ultron might appear in the upcoming episodes as reported by the linked article. It claims James Spader has been cast as a voice actor for an alternate version of Ultron and even Google puts him on the list of the cast for WandaVision. The remaining two episodes will us how the story turns out. One thing is for sure, Marvel has made a super hit with WandaVision.

Also Read: Paul Bettany Claims 'WandaVision' Has A Cameo That "no One Has Guessed Yet"

WandaVision Episode 8 Release Date - Friday, February 26

The next episode of WandaVision, episode 8 is set to release on February 26, 2021, at 3 a.m. EST on Disney Plus streaming service. New WandaVision episodes come out every Friday. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and other upcoming Marvel shows.

Also Read: WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers: What Does The Nexus Marvel Commercial Imply?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.