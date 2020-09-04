Marvel's 'Eternals' To Have A Bollywood Dance Sequence: Reports

Ever since the news about Marvel’s Eternals has made its way to the public domain, netizens are going all gaga over it. The movie has an ensemble cast that includes some big names from Hollywood. Director Chloé Zhao had earlier expressed her ambition of making the film bigger than Avengers: Endgame. And now if reports are to be believed, Marvel's Eternals said to draw some influence from the manga and will also reportedly feature a Bollywood dance sequence.

In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, director Chloé Zhao explored how she brought some of her childhood roots to the film. Eternals has some of the stylized manga elements that come from Japan because Zhao was a fan of them while growing up.

Zhao reportedly said it was important to pursue thematic ideas such as the East and West marriage because Eternals is a film about human history. During making this film, Zhao has also asked herself how much bigger and bigger the film would go after Avengers: Endgame because she said she was not just making the film as a "director" but also "as a fan."

Also, in the article Eternals, cast member Kumail Nanjiani revealed that the Marvel film has a Bollywood dance sequence with over 50 dancers in it. Nanjiani said that when she walked on the set, she saw a huge group of brown people who were going to be in a Marvel film. She added that she felt such gratitude towards Chloé for creating the situation and revealed that the scene was full of joy. Nanjiani’s Eternals character, Kingo, is a Bollywood star in the film.

Marvel Entertainment President Kevin Feige also said that the LGBTQ relationship of the film will be well depicted on screen, calling it "inherent in the plot and the nature of the various types of Eternals." He also praised the director Chloé Zhao, he said that her initial pitch was interesting to them. He noted that it was one of the reasons Marvel had gone on with the film because of the vision she had developed.

About the movie

Eternals cast has Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Haaz Sleiman. The story will revolve around the superheroes re-uniting to protect Earth from their arch-rivals, the Deviants, after thousands of years. There is also plenty of excitement around the film. Marvel's Eternals is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

