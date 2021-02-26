Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.' Release Date And First-look Teaser Out; WATCH

M.O.D.O.K. is an upcoming stop motion and adult animated series. Based on the titular Marvel Comics character, it is created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt for Hulu. Now, the makers have shared M.O.D.O.K. first-look trailer and premiere date on the OTT platform.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. release date and teaser

Hulu has provided fans with M.O.D.O.K. first-look trailer. The video starts with the villain having a goal to change the world by bringing it to its knees. He goes into a building, what is speculated to be his headquarters, and talks with one of his employees who says that they are bankrupt. The supervillain along with his two team members attack an unknown place. He even uses his laser to destroy the opponent’s aircraft. The footage hints that the series will be a comedic take on the ruthless supervillain. M.O.D.O.K. release date is set for May 21, 2021, on Hulu. Check out the teaser trailer below:

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Official Synopsis

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast has Patton Oswalt (Young Adult) as the titular character George Tarleton. Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) voices the supervillain’s wife, Jodie Tarleton. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is his socially awkward 12-year-old son, Lou Tarleton. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is the main character’s popular 17-year-old daughter, Melissa Tarleton. Wendi McLendon-Covey voices Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K. workplace arch-nemesis whom he is forced to work with. Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary is also part of the animated series.

The show is produced by Marvel Studios through Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, along with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Jordan Blum serves as the showrunner. He also executively produces with Seth Green Matthew Senreich, John Harvatien IV, Eric Towner, Patton Oswalt, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb. M.O.D.O.K. will consist of 10 episodes, with all of them releasing at the same time. The series is speculated to not be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and it is just a solo animated outing.

