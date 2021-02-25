Tom Hiddleston Starrer 'Loki' Release Date Pushed Back, To Premiere On Disney+ In June

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Tom Hiddleston as he reprises the titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans are excited to see him return and now they have to wait a bit longer as the Loki release date is pushed by a month.

Loki arrival on Disney+ pushed to June 2021

Marvel Studios and Disney have announced that the Loki release date has been delayed by a month. It was expected to premiere in May 2021. But now, Loki on Disney Plus will arrive on Friday, June 11, 2021.

This provides a good gap between the Loki series and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The latter will stream from March 19, 2021, and end on April 23, 2021. Both are part of MCU Phase Four.

How many episodes will Loki have?

Marvel Studios is developing multiple series’ and expanding the superhero universe. How many episodes will Loki have? had been a frequently asked question since the trailer debuted. Currently, Loki on Disney Plus is expected to have six episodes. Each would have a run time of around 40-50 minutes.

The God of Mischief is back and will be stepping out of his big brother, Thor’s shadow. The Loki series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The character stole the tesseract in the film and then lands in a deserted area, before getting caught by Time Variance Authority (TVA). The first trailer has him making an escape plan, bringing out his knives as he fights some agents, and getting picked up by the Bifrost.

Loki cast includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. The TVA is an organization that monitors the multiverse and can snip timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. The God of Mischief is said to appear at different times in history and influence major events.

Kate Herron will be directing all the episodes of the Loki series with Michael Waldron as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show. Now it is possible that Tom Hiddleston could play the role further in more MCU projects, returning with his brother Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. Fans are hyped to see their favorite villain turned hero in Phase Four.

