Now that Marvel has completed 3 Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have ventured into making TV series too. Marvel will be streaming these new series on Disney’s own streaming platform Disney+. The series will be connecting the movie world to fill in the gaps left in stories. These series will play an important role in Phase 4 as they will be used as a storytelling tool.

The first teaser released during the Super Bowl had a lot of details about WandaVision come to life. The shoot of WandaVision wrapped recently and one of the crew members shared pictures from the party. Take a look at the picture here.

Marvel's WandaVision wraps shoot; celebratory group photo of the cast and crew surfaces:

The post shared above is a post made by Taylor Grabowsky who was a part of the WandaVision production crew. In the caption, he wrote “F A M 🎪💕✨.Guys, I may or may not have gone a little overboard on the photobooth, though how can you not with these #beauts?! 🤩🥳 Thankful for the BEST crew in the world, and not only were they up to the challenge, every person here helped to make this show beyond special! Love you guys!! ♥️ #production #crew #ATLwrapparty." This picture was clicked at the Skyline Park in Atlanta. Atlanta is the home to Marvel Studios and the shoot of other series and film are also going on in Atlanta.

Marvel’s WandaVision was going to release in 2021 but was later preponed. The Marvel spinoff will now release in December of 2020, just months after the much-awaited Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which is going to release in August of 2020. Marvel also has other series likes She-Hulk and What If in the pipeline for future release. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first Marvel spinoff to release on Disney+.

