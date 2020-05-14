Mary-Kate Olsen Gets Support From Twin Ashley Olsen Amidst Divorce Battle With Sarkozy

American fashion mogul and actor Mary-Kate Olsen recently filed for divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy. During this tough time, Mary-Kate Olsen’s twin sister Ashley Olsen is reportedly standing by her side like a rock. Kate had been married to Sarkozy for five years and she started dating him back in 2012.

Mary-Kate Olsen gets support from twin sister amidst divorce battle

Most recently, fashion mogul Mary-Kate Olsen is heading for a divorce. The Full House star has filed for divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy. They were married for five years.

As many of us are aware, the Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lockdown in several countries and U.S. is one of them. This lockdown led to Mary-Kate’s divorce application not being accepted since it was a non-emergency filing. But now several reports claim that Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for an emergency divorce order from husband Olivier Sarkozy.

During this difficult time and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mary-Kate is heavily relying on her sister Ashley Olsen for support. According to a media portal, amidst this divorce battle and the ongoing pandemic, Mary-Kate and Ashley are living together outside the Big Apple. The media portal’s report also suggests that Marky-Kate and Sarkozy’s marriage has gotten pretty ugly and the ongoing divorce battle is “heated”. The report also claims that Mar-Kate Olsen is done with the “constant drama” in her marriage.

Mary-Kate has applied for an emergency divorce, as mentioned earlier. The media portal’s report states that Mary-Kate had to do this since Olivier has terminated their New York apartment lease without Olsen’s knowledge. Furthermore, Olsen has to remove all her belongings from this apartment by May 18. This situation has also led to Mary Kate Olsen requesting to enforce her and Sarkozy’s prenuptial agreement during their divorce proceedings.

